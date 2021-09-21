Law enforcement seeking help to identify suspect in multiple indecent exposures cases in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for this suspect in connection with three indecent exposure cases in the northwest and southwest parts of the valley.

According to Metro police, in each incident, the suspect entered a retail store and proceeded to follow a female victim around while exposing himself.

The suspect is believed to be an adult male, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 6’0” tall, with short, black hair. He is believed to drive a newer, white Mercedez sedan with a temporary tag, police said.

Police did not release when or where the incident happened.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information about these crimes is urged to contact Northwest Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702-828-8577. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.