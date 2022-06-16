LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two law enforcement officers who saved a woman’s life at a Henderson soccer game were honored by the American Red Cross Thursday.

What started as a normal, spring day at her granddaughters’ soccer game suddenly turned terrifying for Jean Dahlberg.

“I didn’t believe it,” Dahlberg recalled. “We all had kids that were playing that day, and when my son turned around, and screamed, ‘help!'”

Law enforcement officers honored for saving woman’s life at Henderson soccer game (KLAS)

Jean told 8 News Now she had a heart attack at the game and wasn’t breathing. That’s when Metro Police Officer Brandon Alvarado, who was coaching the game, and his brother-in-law, Nevada State Trooper Charles Abernathy jumped into action.

“I hear screaming,” Officer Alvarado recalled. “I look back and see Jean slumped over in her chair, I just run over there.”

With the help of an ICU nurse, who was also in the right place at the right time, Officer Alvarado and Trooper Abernathy tapped into their training.

“We laid her down,” Trooper Abernathy explained. “Started chest compressions.”

Because of this, they were able to keep Jean alive and get her to the hospital for help.

Three months later, on Thursday, Dahlberg was able to attend the ceremony where both men were presented with ‘Red Cross Lifesaving Awards.”

As she moves forward, Jean said she will never forget what these two men gave her.

“There are no words to explain how grateful I am,” she said.

As for Officer Alvarado and Trooper Abernathy, they told 8 News Now they know their decision to step in made all the difference in the world.

“There’s just a kind of happiness that kind of overwhelms you,” Trooper Abernathy concluded. “When you see you did something to help someone else.”

Dahlberg told 8 News Now because the chest compressions were done so quickly, she didn’t lose much oxygen and has recovered well.

Officer Alvarado and Trooper Abernathy encourage everyone to get CPR certified to be able to help in a situation like this.

For more information on the Red Cross program, click HERE