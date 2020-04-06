Law enforcement monitoring Mt. Charleston visitors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Restrictions on Mt. Charleston are stopping some from leaving the Las Vegas valley to enjoy the fresh air. Law enforcement is monitoring overcrowding to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I wouldn’t say it was crowded, but we did bump into a lot of people on the trail. Mostly walking their dogs,” said Mt. Charleston visitor Nicholas Klein.

New restrictions are in place to keep people safe. Law enforcement now monitors the mountain to prevent overcrowding. Parking also remains limited with roughly 60 legal spots open in Kyle Canyon and 40 in Lee Canyon. Officers shut down access once those spots are taken and redirect guests.

An issue for some people visiting the mountain is that the restrooms are temporarily closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

“I guess you have to find somewhere else outside,” said visitor Fardin Utama.

Other closures include most trails, picnic areas, campgrounds and the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway.

Despite the regulations, guests still visit and leave trash. Volunteers and forestry staff are trying to remove it, but it appears garbage is piling up quickly.

“Just seems a little bit more dirty than usual,” said visitor Elijah Gutman

Signs tell visitors “take your litter home” in an effort to keep this area clean for future guests needing a getaway