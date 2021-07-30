Law enforcement community remembers Trooper May; planning underway for vigil and donation events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The community is coming together for fallen Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May. He passed away yesterday at UMC after being hit during a pursuit on I-15 earlier this week.

Throughout the day Friday people came to the NHP headquarters to pay their respects.

Trooper May’s patrol car was outside most of the day but got moved inside due to weather. People were leaving dozens of signatures and flowers.

People have been leaving notes some of which read things like, “rest easy, we have the watch”.

NHP announced the passing of the father and husband Thursday night.

Trooper Travis Smaka says a vigil is in the works for May. He worked with may for a few years on the night shift, he described what kind of person he was.

“He is a quiet guardian, a very humble person,” Trooper Smaka said. “For instance, in 2014, he won the Medal of Valor but yet in my entirety of my career I never saw him wear it on his uniform.”

Driving around Las Vegas, it was easy to spot the signs over the freeways honoring May.

The flags at the headquarters were at half-staff.

The Injured Police Officers Fund continues to collect money for the family’s needs through the funeral process.

A fundraising event and again a vigil are in the works. The dates on those have not yet been announced.

They expect both of those to happen next week.

When May’s body leaves UMC a procession will happen as well. That will happen sometime this weekend.