Law enforcement agencies cracking down on impaired driving this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), every day, about 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that’s one person every 52 minutes.

During the holiday season, roadway safety is also key to getting drivers home safe from various holiday celebrations.

As a result, the North Las Vegas Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are joining forces to keep our state roads and highways safe this holiday season.

An impaired driver campaign will begin on Thursday, Dec. 23, and 30 as well as Jan 2, 2022, during various hours of the day with the main focus aimed at the north end of the valley.

Impaired Drivers Campaign

Thursday, Dec. 23

Thursday, Dec. 30

Sunday, Jan. 2

During this time law enforcement agencies will dedicate extra officers to the enforcement with the aim of reducing tragedies caused by people driving while impaired.

Police are asking drivers to practice responsible behavior while driving. Here are a few tips to focus on while you are behind the wheel.

Plan your safe ride home before you start the party, choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.

If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Help them arrange a sober ride home.

If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-hailing service, or a sober friend.

If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.

Always wear your seatbelt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

Visit https://zerofatalitiesnv.com for more information.