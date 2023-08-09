LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Throughout the month of August, law enforcement agencies across Nevada are “Joining Forces” to heighten enforcement of the state’s pedestrian safety laws.

Through the dedication of extra traffic patrol officers, “Joining Forces” is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program funded by grants received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety and Office of Traffic Safety. “Joining Forces” aims to reduce injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement in the DUI, speed, distracted driving, seatbelt and pedestrian safety areas.

All road users, riders, drivers, and pedestrians, need to remember and obey the basic rules of the

road that are put in place to help save lives:

Pedestrians

Use intersections and marked mid-block crosswalks only.

Between dusk and dawn, wear bright clothing or accessories that can be seen at night.

Continue to look for oncoming traffic until the other side of the road is reached.

Check each lane before entering it to make sure vehicles are stopped.

Make eye contact with drivers before stepping into the street.

Drivers

Obey speed limits and know when conditions warrant even slower speeds, including streets that are not well lit.

Stop for red traffic signals.

Check intersection and mid-block crosswalks for waiting pedestrians, and yield to them.

Make eye contact with pedestrians waiting to cross the street.

Do not drive impaired.

No matter what form of transportation is being used, everyone should respect the others around them and their right to use the road. Stay predictable, alert, and focused on safety.

For more information about Nevada’s pedestrian safety laws, visit the state’s Zero Fatalities

website.