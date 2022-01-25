Launching, expanding or need money for your small business? There’s help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting a small business or currently running one? The Small Business Connector center at North Las Vegas City Hall is a one-stop-shop that can help you.

The office opened in October and it’s been busy ever since. The Small Business Connector is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and is part of the city’s COVID-19 response efforts. It can help businesses launch and expand, provide loans and connect job seekers with employers.

“We heard from a business who participated in our revolving loan fund who fell victim to some predatory practices and now our fund has actually given them an opportunity to get out from under that and give them a path forward that’s really really important,” said Rich Easter, grant director for City of North Las Vegas.

In the first three months, it’s helped more than 100 businesses, three of them were new businesses. The program has loaned $350,000 and there is more to give.

Click here for more information on the program.