LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man from Laughlin.

It happened on Saturday, June 11 at 3:35 a.m. near Searchlight Nevada.

According to NSP, Charles Eugene Grall, 58, from Laughlin was identified as the victim of the crash.

It was determined that Grall was driving a red Honda CTX700 eastbound on State Route 164 east of mile marker 3.

For reasons unknown, NSP said Grall hit his breaks which caused his motorcycle to overturn, throwing him off of it.

Grall died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.