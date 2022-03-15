LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 25-year-old Christian Cabrera Gonzalez of Laughlin Monday for aggravated harassment and stalking.

According to police, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 5700 block of Pearl Street at 9:14 p.m. after receiving a call from the victim saying that he found an AirTag tracking device on his vehicle and that he believed it was put there by Gonzalez. When police arrived, the victim showed them an active Order of Protection against Gonzalez from a previous altercation.

Police said that deputies then took the tracking device and drove around town with it, eventually parking at Rotary Park in Bullhead City at midnight. Approximately five minutes later, deputies saw a vehicle drive by their location and visually identified the driver as Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was stopped by deputies and told them he had a gun in his vehicle. He then admitted to placing the tracking device on the victim’s vehicle a few days earlier, previously driving to the victim’s residence to take photos, and driving to the park that evening to confront the victim, according to police.

Gonzalez was arrested and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident. He faces the following charges: