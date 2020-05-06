Latinos, COVID-19 focus of Nevada group formed to make recommendations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group formed by Hispanic lawmakers will look closely at how COVID-19 is affecting the Latino community in Nevada, providing expert analysis and recommendations.
Medical professionals and community members make up the new Health Services Subcommittee. Assemblywoman Selena Torres is chairing the subcommittee.
Edgar Flores, Chair of the NHLC, said, “I want to commend Assemblywoman Torres for leading this important subcommittee. They have been working hard and have established our successful Grocery Delivery Initiative. To date, we have delivered 150 grocery carts to COVID-19 positive members of our community.”
Members of the committee:
- Chair: Selena Torres — Assemblywoman
- Vice-Chair: Guy Girardin — President, Puentes Las Vegas
- Ivet Aldaba — Social Worker
- Frank Perez — Community Health Alliance
- Dr. Partida Corona — Medical Director, Partida Corona Medical Center
- Dr. Laura Culley — Associate Dean, Community Engagement UNLV School of Medicine
- Erica Mosca — Leaders in Training
- Janet Quintero — United Way Southern Nevada
- Cecia Alvarado — State Director, Mi Familia Vota
“I am glad we assembled a great team. We have different expertise and knowledge on the subcommittee. We will take a closer look at how COVID-19 continues to impact the Latino community in the state of Nevada,” Torres said.