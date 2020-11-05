Latino voters turned out in record numbers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Latinos made up a quarter of all voters in Clark County on election night, according to Win Justice, a coalition of progressive groups formed to mobilize voters.

According to a news release, record numbers of Latinos turned out to vote in Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado.

“The Latino community handed political victories up and down the ticket, rejecting Trump’s hatred and voting in favor of policies that will provide material change in their lives – namely an expansive and inclusive economic recovery, broad legalization policy for the 11 million undocumented people, and a moratorium on deportations.”

The coalition said the “historic turnout wasn’t by accident and it wasn’t pre-ordained; it took decades of on-the-ground work by community leaders, outside groups, and campaigns to get here.”

According to Win Justice, 150,000 Latinos voted before Election Day and 47,000 of those who voted were new first-time voters.

The Win Justice Nevada coalition which consists of Color Of Change PAC, Community Change Action, Planned Parenthood Votes, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), and state partner, Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada Action Fund, reached out to more than 200,000 infrequent Nevada voters, including women, young people under 35, Latino, Black, AAPI, and Native American voters through a seven-figure program including phone calls, texts, mail, radio, TV, and digital ads.

The Nevada program was part of a broader effort nationwide, a $30 million program that reached over 4.9 million voters.