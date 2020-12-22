Latino-owned restaurants hurting from capacity restrictions hope holiday tamale sales will help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many valley restaurants are struggling, trying to stay afloat with only 25% capacity. Now more than ever, they need community support.

8 News Now visited two Latino-owned restaurants and talked how tamale sales this week will hopefully keep them in business.

“Before the 25% is fantastic, but when Sisolak put the restriction about 25%, it’s very difficult to make money,” said Sergio Perez, owner of Havana Grill.

The eatery has been open for 16 years and is making changes to remain so.

“I need to pay employees, I need to pay the rent, I need to pay all the bills out of my pocket,” Perez shared.

He says his priority is keeping his employees, as they need to make a living.

“I make the beautiful Cuban bakery for use the space because it’s about 2,000 feet I don’t use anymore,” he explained.

Related Content WEB EXTRA: History of tamales and their Christmas popularity

Perez opened the bakery three months ago. Inside, you can find Cuban pastelitos and cakes.

“The people like it; the people like it, it’s new,” he said.

And ’tis the season for tamales! They are a must-have this time of year for the majority of Latin American countries.

“The tamales have pork inside, garlic, and the corn I need to grind later on,” Perez explained, “cook it together, pork and the seasoning inside the tamale.”

Maria Guadalupe Gil owns Casa Don Juan, an eatery that has been open for 25 years and specializes in tamales during the holidays.

“The tamales in Mexico, very traditional on this time,” she said. “And we try to, when you open the door, we want you to feel you’re in Mexico and enjoy the fiestas.”

Gil has also had to cut staff, from 75 to about 25 employees, but she has made sure the passion for making tamales remains the same.

“Chicken with green salsa, and we have pork with red sauce and also cheese and jalapeno,” she shared.

Both Havana Grill and Casa Don Juan tamales are made from scratch. They both have delivery options for the holidays and say, despite the difficulties, they’re thankful and hopeful.