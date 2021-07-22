Latino family recounts losing loved one to COVID-19; Hispanics remain one of the hardest-hit groups by pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the hardest-hit groups during the pandemic has been the Latino community. That is according to a recent report which states they have taken both a personal and financial toll.

It is data we have seen play out over the past year. Many Latinos claim the hit was harder for them because many are essential workers and risks are higher.

“You knew it was around, but until it touches you, you don’t really feel it,” said Jeanette Amador.

It has been over a year since Jeanette’s aunt Malena Lumbreras passed away from COVID-19. She worked in the medical field, and Jeanette says that increased her exposure to the virus.

“I remember she could barely get out of bed, and she was getting oxygen at the time she would get coughing fits and she couldn’t stop coughing and she didn’t want us to come near her,” Jeanette said. “She would tell us to just visit grandma and I’ll stay in this corner but I’m happy I got to see you. I didn’t know that was the last time I got to see her.”

But she’s not alone.

Recent data from the Pew Research Center surveyed more than 3,300 Hispanic adults in March. Half reported that someone close to them had either been hospitalized or died from the virus.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto says the key to turning that around is education.

“We have to bring the mobile units into the community. Meet the people where they are and educate them,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “Let them know the vaccines are free and make it available on their time frame.”

Data also showed 45% of Latino adults had jobs that required them to work outside the home since the pandemic started. However, 65% said, “the worst is behind is behind us,” and see better days ahead for them and the country.

“Now with the COVID relief packages that I fought for to make those investments in our community, we are able to open up our economy, and it’s happening much quicker than we anticipated but we still have to get people to work,” said Senator Cortez Masto.

Financially half of Latinos surveyed claimed to have a loss in wage or job. Malena’s death caused their grandmother to move in with other relatives and a big push to get vaccinated.

“The fact that we were trusting people blindly that we encounter that were not wearing a mask and not vaccinated helped the situation that we are in right now,” Jeanette said.

Jeanette’s aunt was living with her grandmother who also tested positive for COVID-19, but she survived.

During quarantine, the grandmother received assistance with groceries and other things through her church community. A similar act that many Latinos reported in the survey.