LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The sizzling sounds of Latin music are taking over downtown Henderson over the next few weeks in August.

A wide range of musicians will take to the stage at Henderson’s Water Street Plaza Amphitheater for the August Nights Latin Concert Series each Saturday during the month.

Several Water Street District businesses are also offering food and beverage specials and afterparties each weekend.

The City of Henderson has more information on the musical groups expected to perform.

AUGUST NIGHTS LATIN CONCERT SERIES 2022