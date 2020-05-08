Latin Chamber of Commerce volunteer board member involved in drug bust investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Norberto Madrigal, a board member for the Latin Chamber of Commerce Nevada and president of Lunas Inc., was allegedly involved in an illegal narcotics operation, according to a Metro report obtained by 8 News Now.

In the arrest report of Metro Officer Jesus Najera, police identify Madrigal as one of the suspects involved in the operation after their source of information (SOI) told police he believed his friend, Madrigal, was using legal businesses to cover for illicit activities. One of those activities was spraying hemp with THC and selling it as marijuana.

The source to the police in this investigation said in the report that Madrigal ran recycling businesses(Lunas, Inc.), marijuana dispensaries, marijuana grows and a hemp farm in Pahrump.

Madrigal’s LinkedIn page says he is president of Norvic Demolition, as well.

Detectives confirmed during Madrigal as the owner of several demolition and cleanup and marijuana-related companies during a business licensing check. They discovered he owned Herbal Choice Inc. and Herbal Choice NLV LLC.

Madrigal’s associates were Najera and Nevada Department of Forestry firefighter Eduardo Garcia.

In the arrest report, Garcia first recognized Madrigal as a member of the Latin Chamber of Commerce when he noted one of his associates “had political connections” and “runs the Latin Chamber of Commerce.” Madrigal’s ties with the LCC is again mentioned in the report when an interview subject told police he knew the owner of the warehouse where the illegal activities occurred “belonged to the LCC.”

LCC President Peter Guzman sent the following statement to 8 News Now regarding the situation:

“Needless to say, we are all shocked and saddened to hear of this incident. As president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, NV, and on behalf of our incredible members, my first responsibility is to protect the men and woman whom we represent, and we have acted to immediately remove this volunteer from our board. This issues is in the hands of law enforcement, and we hope that it gets resolved for all parties.” Peter Guzaman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce Nevada, Inc.

8 News Now reached out to LVMPD regarding whether Madrigal was arrested in connection to the operation. We have not heard back.