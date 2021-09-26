Latin Chamber of Commerce hosts largest gathering of Latino business leaders at national conference

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) selects the Latin Chamber of Commerce to host the largest gathering of America’s Latino business leaders at the 2021 National Conference in Las Vegas from September 26-28.

The 3-day USHCC brings together business leaders representing 61 million Americans – driving the U.S. economy.

“The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is excited to host our 2021 National Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, a state and city fueled by the economic power, tenacity, and resilience of Hispanic-owned businesses,” said Ramiro A. Cavazos, USHCC President & CEO.

Calling all Latino students in the Las Vegas area! The USHCC is hosting their national convention, September 26th-28th and is allowing all students free access! Don't miss out on an amazing opportunity to network for your future. We hope to see you there! #USHCCLasVegas2021 — Latin Chamber of NV (@lvlcc) September 24, 2021

“We are a nationwide network led by our Hispanic Chambers of Commerce and the gold standard of economic empowerment of our small businesses is led by Peter Guzman, President & CEO of the Latin Chamber of Commerce of Nevada.

“We are proud and honored to host our largest event of the year in one of the largest Latino communities in America,” Cavazos added.

The Latin Chamber says students in the Las Vegas area have free access to the conference. For more information, please visit their website.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce is at the Airport! pic.twitter.com/HjMux5I63q — Latin Chamber of NV (@lvlcc) September 24, 2021

“To come out of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic and immediately be selected as the U.S. host for the 2021 USHCC Annual National Conference is just a great honor for our wonderful city and speaks wonders about the Latin Chamber and how very far we’ve come as a vibrant organization here in Nevada. Furthermore, Las Vegas is the Sports & Entertainment Capital of the World and this event will shine a bright light on all we have to offer,” Guzman added.