LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Global superstar Maluma will take over Resorts World Las Vegas the weekend of June 23 to 25 for his “Maluma Land” experience.

The weekend will feature Latin music performances and special events headlined by Maluma along with Becky G, DJ Snake, and other artists.

Festivities will kick off at Zouk Nightclub on Thursday, June 23 with a performance by DJ Snake, followed by a performance by Becky G at the club on June 24.

Maluma and special guests will headline the performance of the weekend at the club on Saturday, June 25.

Other events over the weekend will include a pool party at AYU Dayclub with Reggaetón music duo Zion y Lennox and singer/songwriter Blessd.

Packages will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. and are available to guests aged 21 and over at the time of the event.

A full schedule and list of performers has not yet been announced.