Latest round of CCSD students return to in-person learning: One student shares story of making it through despite feeling apprehensive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD welcomed back another wave of students as those in grades six, nine, and twelve returned to face-to-face instruction Monday morning. But the first day back into the classroom did not come without pre-first day jitters.

8 News Now spoke to a high schooler who spent her first day at Las Vegas Academy and shared why initially she wasn’t ready to go back to in-person learning. But she also says after today, she is so glad she did.

“I was a little nervous about going back in person because I was not prepared to take my exams,” said 9th-grade student Eden Jeser.

Kids all across the valley woke up early Monday morning to attend school in person for the very first time since last March. Grades six, nine, and twelve were able to see their fellow classmates and teachers for a couple of hours before heading back home to continue their virtual learning.

Eden, a 9th grader who hadn’t stepped foot on Las Vegas Academy’s campus since starting last August, was pleased with how the day went.

“Everything went smoothly. The staff was really overly prepared,” Eden said. “I think they were preparing for the worst, but it actually went really well. It was awesome.”

Eden’s mother, Elizabeth, acknowledging that going back wasn’t Eden’s first choice as nerves set in about what face-to-face instruction would look like now. But ultimately, Elizabeth felt that it was best to have Eden go back and get acquainted now rather than later.

“The anxiety of navigating a new situation will be dissipated by her doing it, right, so, going there and walking the campus, she’ll get familiar with it so when she starts her sophomore year in August, she’ll already know where the buildings are and have some familiarity,” Elizabeth said.

Pre-kindergarten through grade five will return to five days a week in-person learning on April 6. Grades seven, eight, 10, and 11 will return to the classroom through the hybrid model on that date as well.

As for spring sports — track, swimming, baseball, and softball will resume practice on April 3 with games and meets starting on April 16.