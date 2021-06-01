Another Encounter: Resident talks latest local mountain lion sighting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents at a southwest valley apartment complex woke up to an unusual scene Tuesday morning: a mountain lion roaming the property.

The wild cat was crouched down behind a car, and when the Nevada Department of Wildlife arrived, Metro assisted by blocking off the area.

They tried multiple times to sedate the animal, but with no luck, wardens made the decision to euthanize it.

Kevin Granite, a resident of the complex, caught the whole thing on camera through his window. He says police moved swiftly.

“I was going to be leaving early in the morning and thought I’d take my dog for a walk around the complex where I live,” Granite shared with 8 News Now. “I open my curtains, and there’s a mountain lion walking around the property. When police arrived, they were very fast getting there, and then the game wardens and animal control showed up.”

So far this year, mountain lions have been spotted in the northwest and west valley areas. Officials say the likelihood of seeing them more often is greater because of the heat.