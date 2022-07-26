LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A discovery at Lake Mead on Monday has been confirmed as partial human remains, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Video from Jesus Catalan showed the discovery of the partial remains.

A person at Swim Beach near Boulder Beach at Lake Mead had reported possible human remains to the National Park Service around 4:30 p.m.

Partial human remains discovered at Lake Mead July 25, 2022. (Jesus Catalan)

This is the third discovery of remains found at Lake Mead since May, when a body was found in a barrel near Hemenway Harbor on May 1. Less than a week after that body was found, additional human remains were found at Callville Bay.

The remains have become exposed due to increasingly low water levels at Lake Mead. Sunken boats and discarded items have also resurfaced as the water line recedes.