LATEST: 6 dead in Washington from coronavirus

(AP) — Washington state health authorities now say six people have died from coronavirus. At a news conference Monday Dr. Jeff Duchin from Public Health – Seattle & King County – said five of the deaths were people from King County and one was a person from Snohomish County, north of Seattle.

Researchers believe the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state.

The disease has spread to more countries and world capitals, even as new cases in China have dropped to their lowest level in six weeks.

A shift in the crisis appeared to be underway: Hundreds patients have been released from hospitals in China, and the World Health Organization says nine times more cases have reported outside China than inside it over the past 24 hours.

The global death toll pushed past 3,000, and the number of people infected topped 89,000, with fast-expanding outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy has climbed to 2,036. Authorities reported Monday that 52 people who had tested positive have died but stressed that all of them had preexisting serious health problems, from cancer to kidney or heart disease, and nearly all were elderly, including many in their late 80s or early 90s.

National health institute officials said it could be 10 to 14 days before it is known if Italy’s restrictive measures, including quarantining 11 towns in the north, where nearly all the cases have been reported, is slowing the spread of the virus.