Late Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state in US Capitol Rotunda

The flag flies at half-staff at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday evening, Dec. 29, 2001, to honor longtime Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada who died Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late former Senate majority leader from Nevada, Harry Reid, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda next week. The leaders of Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, say ceremonies honoring Reid at the Capitol will take place on Jan. 12.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony is being limited to invited guests only, with additional details to be announced. Reid died last Tuesday at his home in Henderson, Nevada, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. A memorial service is planned for Saturday in Las Vegas.

“Few dedicated their life and career to working for and delivering for working families like Harry Reid, and it will be an honor to pay tribute to him in the Capitol next week,” Schumer said. Pelosi said it was her “solemn honor” to pay tribute to “a legendary leader, a great American and my dear friend.”

Beginning with his election to the U.S. House in 1982, Reid served in Congress longer than anyone in Nevada history. He retired from the Senate in 2016.