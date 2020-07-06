Late night shooting sends 3 to hospital, 1 critically injured

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting at a house party that sent three people to the hospital.

Police said it happened just after midnight Monday in the 6200 block of Capehart Falls Street, near Azure Avenue and Pecos Road.

Officers located a large number of people attending a party at a residence in the area.

All three victims were transported to University Medical Center. One person is reported to have critical injuries and the other two have non life-threatening injuries.

Police believe suspect took off before they arrived. NLV Police say they do not believe this was a random act of violence and are working diligently with victims and witnesses to get suspect information.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.