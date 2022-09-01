LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After more than half a century, blackjack dealer Benny Figgins is retiring from Caesars Palace.

The casino rolled out the red carpet for Figgins and his wife to celebrate his years of service. He started working for Caesars Palace when it opened in 1966 and according to the post on social media he was among the original employees hired at the property and the last one remaining on the job.

Figgins said some of his favorite memories include meeting celebrities such as Sammy Davis Jr., Diana Ross, Frank Sinatra, and Joe Lewis. He also met his wife while working there.

Figgins said he is going to miss his job. “It was my home away from home.”