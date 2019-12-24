Last minute reminders for holiday travelers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Holiday travel is in full swing and McCarran International Airport is already seeing some traffic.

From now until New Years, TSA expects nearly 42 million passengers at airports nationwide, a 4 percent boost from last year.

Since the holidays bring lots of first time travelers, TSA is reminding everyone to arrive at least two hours early to get through security and get to the gate on time.

TSA recommends travelers avoid wrapping gifts and put them in gift boxes or a gift bag instead. Travelers could save the wrapping until they arrive at their destination, too.