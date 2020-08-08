Last-minute change for some charter schools before school year starts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A last-minute recommendation by the State Public Charter School Authority is changing how some students will attend school this coming Monday.

Discovery Charter School, which was set to welcome back some students in person, is now moving to a fully-distanced model for the next two weeks at both of its locations.

This leaves parents with just days to figure out how to make it work for their families.

The decision came Rebecca Feiden, executive director of the authority, made the recommendation earlier this week. She said charter school set to open before Aug. 24 should do so virtually for the first two weeks.

Feiden wants schools to have an opportunity to review the new targeted COVID-019 approach set by Gov. Steve Sisolak a few days ago.

“These first two weeks, they get a sense of all of this information and get a clear picture,” said Feiden. “We may, as we get more information, provide further guidance. But at this point, it’s just a two-week recommendation.”

Nineteen charter schools with the SPCSA are set to open on Aug. 10, and some are now switching from a hybrid model to distance learning. The schools include:

Discovery Charter School

Equipo Academy

Founders Academy

Quest Charter Academy

Signature Preparatory

“I don’t take that decision process lightly,” said Feiden. “For all of our schools, for all of our communities, this has been a really challenging time. I feel it’s important that my role, I continue to provide our schools with information, guidance, to best support their communities and families.”

An additional 19 charter school are set to open the week of Aug. 17. Feiden could not confirm just yet which of those schools are switching to distance education and says the situation is fluid.

This recommendation also suggests a potential exemption. It would provide in-person instruction to students who would be impacted by not being in school, such as English Language Learners or those with special needs.