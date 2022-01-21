Last man sentenced in house party murder of Aric Brill in 2009

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Devon Phillips, the last of four men, was sentenced Friday in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old more than 13 years ago.

Phillips was sentenced to nine years in prison for voluntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon. He was one of four men charged with robbing and killing 16-year-old Aric Brill at a house party in 2009. The men took Brill’s cellphone and $20.

“It’s been a real disgusting process for me,” Karen Brill, victim’s mother, said. “They stole my life from me. They stole Aric from me. They killed him.”

Brill and his friends were outside a party near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane in the northeast valley. Police said armed gang members Arthur Moore, Devonte Wash, Devon Phillips, and Nadin Hiko approached the group to rob them. Brill was shot in the head as he tried to run away, and another victim was shot four times but survived.

Arthur Moore, Devon Phillips, Davonte Wash and Nadin Hiko were all charged in connection with Aric Brill’s killing in 2009.

“I know that sorry will and never be enough to bring back the child that you lost. I will never estimate the pain you will live as a mother. I’m sorry,” Phillps said in court before his sentencing.

The case went cold for seven years before any arrests were made, but now the family finally got some closure with Phillips sentencing.

“I consider myself very fortunate to have someone held accountable even if I’m not happy with the sentence, but Aric got justice,” Brill said.

Phillips has two prior convictions for robbery.