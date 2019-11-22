Last chance to submit nominees for “Home for the Holidays” program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you know of a person or family who is in need this holiday season? You have one week left to submit their name to be eligible for a whole household of furniture from Walker Furniture through the “Home for the Holidays” program.

Walker Furniture is yet again partnering with Helping Hands of Vegas Valley to provide the generous holiday gift for 35 lucky recipients. Helping Hands’ staff will visit with the nominees to help identify the families that are the most in need.

Along with them, Las Vegas Rescue Mission is supplying food and toys and Star Nursery is providing Christmas trees to the families along with support from other vendors and community entities.

“This is a special time of the year for all of us here at Walker Furniture,” said Larry Alterwitz, owner. “Our Home for the Holidays program is life altering for many folks in our community who have found themselves in desperate need for furniture. The letters describing a person or family’s situation are important to bring attention to an unfortunate situation and may ultimately help lift a burden for 35 families.”

You can click HERE to nominate a family for the “Home for the Holidays” program. Letters can also be mailed to Walker Furniture’s MLK store at 301 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89106.