LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fans of Rod Stewart will have just a few chances to catch him during his Caesars Palace residency as the legendary star nears his 200th Las Vegas Strip performance.

The 78-year-old rock star will take his final bow at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on August 7, 2024, 13 years after his residency began in 2011. Stewart will have performed 200 times at the Las Vegas Strip property during the run.

According to the news release, the residency has aimed to deliver an “arena-sized concert in an intimate concert experience that’s exclusive to Las Vegas audiences,” going on to say that no seat in the venue is more than 145 feet from the stage.

“The hits-packed setlist includes songs like, ‘You Wear It Well,‘ ‘Maggie May,’ ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,’ ‘The First Cut is the Deepest,’ ‘Tonight’s the Night,’ ‘Every Picture Tells A Story,’ ‘Infatuation,’ and ‘Forever Young.‘”

Tickets to the final seven performances of “Rod Stewart: The Hits” are set to go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with fan club presale tickets available on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. through Thursday at 10:00 p.m.