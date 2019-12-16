Last Call: CCSD survey for parents, staff ends Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District wants parents to weigh in on a number of topics that impact students and their families. The topics range from academics to safety.

The survey can be found at this link. If you are a parent and don’t have access to a computer, you can use a computer at a local school.

There are several questions that are school-specific and the results will be shared with the schools, but the identity of the students, parents or staff taking the survey will not be disclosed.

The survey, which went online Oct. 28, will be available until Dec. 20, 2019.