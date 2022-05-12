LAKE MEAD, Nev. (KLAS) — The National Park Service has completed a project to extend the last official boat launch at Lake Mead.

In a social media post Thursday the park service wrote, “Hemenway Harbor is now open following scheduled maintenance to extend and adjust launch ramp access for safe recreational boating.”

There were six official boat launches at Lake Mead, but now due to historic low lake levels the launch at Hemenway Harbor is the only one still open. However, no boats over 24 feet can use this launch.

Hemenway Harbor at Lake Mead before being extended by the National Park Service. May 11, 2022 (Photo: National Park Service)

The five closed launches are Callville Bay, Echo Bay, Echo Bay, Boulder Harbor, Temple Bar, and South Cove.

Thursday’s lake level for Lake Mead was 1,051.98 feet above sea level. This is down approximately a foot and a half in just the last week. As 8 News Now reported earlier this week, once the lake level reaches 1,050 feet the first of three water intake pipes stops working.

Over the same time period of May 5 to May 12 Lake mead fell 1.2 feet in 2020 and 1.25 feet in 2021.