Last big wildfire in northern Nevada now 85% contained

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Crews battling the last of three big northern Nevada big wildfires that started more than a week ago are nearing full containment of the blaze and have reopened the Harrison Pass Road leading to a wildlife refuge in the Ruby Mountains.

Fire officials said Monday the Corta Fire is now 85% contained. It’s burned about 26 square miles about 40 miles south of Elko.

No structures have been damaged. Two firefighters were injured battling the blaze. One was hospitalized, but since has been released.

The two other fires are now fully contained.

The Shafter Fire burned about 10 square miles of rangeland 25 miles west of Wendover.

The Goose fire burned about 11 square miles along the Idaho line 25 miles east of Jackpot.