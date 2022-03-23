LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two World War II veterans marked milestone birthdays by reaching the ages of 100 and 103-years-old this week.

The staff from Sterling Ridge Senior Living, along with the veterans’ families, joined in the festivities.

Charles Hashimura is the son of veteran Roy Hashimura. He tells 8 News Now that his dad, Roy, served 4 years in the military.

Stanley Zaglin celebrate 100 years

Stanley Zaglin

Roy Hashimura

Roy Hashimura celebrates 103 years

Veterans’ celebrate milestone. (Photo Credit: Stanley Zaglin and Roy Hashimura)

“Hardworking the guy never stopped I mean he worked 2 jobs on his days off.. He would be up out in the yard painting he’s always doing something,” Charles said.

Roy turned 103 on Sunday, his family says he was stationed in Germany.

His son says he is grateful for another year he gets to honor him.

“You been the best role model that a person can ask for his whole life,” Charles added. “This is nothing compared to stuff he went through in all those years.”

Stanley Zaglin was a private first class Army World War II veteran for 2 years.

He had a lot to say about turning a century old.

“I think it has to do with maybe good genes and being relatively closest in eating habits and other things to a certain degree,” Zaglin said.

His message to younger generations is to keep pushing forward.

“They seem to be handling things alright they are independent and I noticed they’re right on the ball as far as life is concerned,” he added.

Charles tells 8 News Now his father hopes to break a record when it comes to hitting the milestone.

“Actually he wants to break the record I don’t know what it is he thinks its 117,” Charles added.