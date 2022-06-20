LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Summer has been the slowest season for donations for The Shade Tree, and the shelter has urged the community to turn that trend around. The Shade Tree is a 24-hour accessible shelter designed to specifically meet the needs of women and children in crisis.

Donation items are accepted by drop-off appointment only. The hours are between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday and between 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Appointments can be made at this website.

The current needs list for the shelter are as follows:

new or gently used bath towels

women’s sandals (sizes 7-10)

girls’ short sleeve shirts and tank tops (sizes S-XL)

women’s and girls’ casual summer dresses (all sizes including plus sizes)

bottled water

sunscreen

The Shade Tree is located at 1 W. Owens Avenue in North Las Vegas. For more information on the shelter, check them out on their website.