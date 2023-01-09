LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of craft beer?

It is a changing industry, and the change extends into a shifting of perhaps some of the long-held beliefs of what a beer drinker looks like.

“It’s usually a big burly guy with a beard that likes cars and listens to, you know, rock music,” Assistant Brewer at Bad Beat Brewing Becca Halpin said.

Local brewers are helping filter out old stereotypes as part of the craft beer movement.

More than half of millennials drink craft beer on a weekly basis, and a quarter of those are women, according to the Brewers Association. When it comes to owning a brewery, however, men still outnumber women three to one.

Local female craft brewers are putting the chill on long-held industry stereotypes. (KLAS)

“It’s no secret the craft beer industry is still a male-dominated industry, but it is changing,” co-owner and founder of Crafthaus Brewery and President of the NV Craft Brewers Association Wyndee Forrest said.

Forrest said she co-owns her brewery with her husband Dave.

“I like to buck the system a lot and that didn’t shy me away, but rather what drew me into the craft beer industry is the sense of community,” she added.

When the two opened Crafthaus in 2014, Forrest said she pushed for updated laws regulating the industry so they could build that community and make it possible for other breweries to open in Henderson.

Forrest said they launched a brand with impact,

“We opened with a female head brewer, Steph Cope,” she said. “She’s just a great brewer, period.”

Forrest was quick to point out that Cope was hired because she was the best person for the job, not just because she was female. However, a female head brewer is still unique.

Two women at Bad Beat Brewing in Henderson are also hopping on the trend. Head brewer Amanda Koeller has a degree from UNLV and completed the master brewers program at UC Davis.

“From a brewer’s standpoint, I love having two other breweries here because we’re really close with the other brewers,” Koeller said.

She studied physics, biochemistry, and microbiology, and still was not sure whether it would be enough.

“In 2015 when I graduated and came back to Las Vegas, the brewing industry was just budding at the time and I was really worried I wouldn’t be able to get a brewing job here,” she said.

She got the job, but admitted it was still a boys club at events and conferences at times.

“[This guy] was our seller man and I was the brewer, and he’s like, ‘I’m not the brewer, talk to her!'” she recalled. “Sometimes I will sit back and think, wow, this is so much easier now than it used to be.”

Koeller is now passing her knowledge on to Halpin, her assistant brewer, who was also a trailblazer when she came into the job.

“It’s easy to learn the step-by-step process: open this valve, press this button, add this at this time, but learning why things react the way they react is just so much more vast and it takes years to really figure that out,” Halpin said.

Halpin added that she feels confident in her role as assistant brewer because of the culture at Bad Beat Brewing.

“You’re doing it for the community around you, for other people that can enjoy it and you can enjoy it too,” Halpin said.

And these ladies certainly do enjoy it.

“I can’t believe this is what I do for a living,” Koeller said.