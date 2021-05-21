Las Vegas woman with chronic disease defies the odds during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Living with a chronic disease, like cystic fibrosis, is a daily battle and even more difficult during a pandemic. Lauren Molasky Fierst is from Las Vegas and she has CF.

She’s not only defying the odds but inspiring others along the way.

Designer, fashion blogger, author and mother. Fierst has accomplished a lot the past 37 years and much more than doctors expected.

“They didn’t expect me to live much beyond 4 or 5,” Lauren Molasky Fierst said.

She was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at two days old. It’s a chronic disease that affects your lungs and digestive system. She developed more problems over time, but her world completely changed last summer when one of her lungs collapsed.

“Talking was too much. I couldn’t laugh. Breathing through a straw 24/7 and then trying to do things while breathing through a straw.”

Her lungs were functioning at less than 17%. This was happening, as COVID-19 surged across the country. Due to restrictions, her husband was allowed to stay with her but she could only see her two children once a week for an hour at a time.

“It was a very, very dark time.”

After a year on the waitlist and living in the hospital for four months, she finally got the call there was a match. She received a double lung transplant this past October.

“I’m very very grateful for this second chance.”

Writing has always been an outlet for Lauren. She started a fashion blog years ago and recently wrote a book, “The Sky Cracked Open” which is a series of poems mostly written for her kids who she says, are her motivation.

“For years, my son would use all of his wishes whether it was a birthday candle or eyelash or whatever for his mom to get new lungs,” she said.

Those wishes came true.

She is still quarantining at home with her family, but doing much better.

“As dark as it is there’s always light and there’s always something to be grateful for.”

May is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month. Lauren is an advocate for cystic fibrosis and has a second book in the works.