Las Vegas woman wins Guinness World Record for largest hula hoop spun

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas woman has taken her acrobatic talents and spun her way to stardom, setting the Guinness World Record for “The Largest Hula Hoop Spun.”

Former circus performer Getti Kehayova set her enormous hula hoop record here in the valley, taking years of practice and turning them into this unique feat.

“I just went all out,” Kehayova said of the process. “I felt this adrenaline and this strength come through me and I just felt very motivated.”

Kehayova grew up performing as a circus acrobat across America and in her home country of Bulgaria. She started hula hooping at just 9-years-old, using these skills to push her art to the next level.

“Along the way, along the years, along our travels,” Kehayova said. “I also became a hula hoop artist.”

Eventually, Kehayova spun her way to stardom with her giant, titanium ring. It’s 17 feet wide and was specially made to beat the previous record, held by a man in Japan.

“I felt the momentum of it and that’s when I realized I can really do this,” she said. “Even though it’s only been done by men in the past, I was like that doesn’t matter.”

Kehayova didn’t just run circles around the previous record holder; she’s also the first woman to tackle this impressive title.

“It just goes to show you women can do everything guys can and more,” Kehayova said.

Now that this accomplishment is all said and done, the hula hoop expert hopes her story can serve as an example that anything is possible with enough hard work.

“Sometimes things can be intimidating but don’t let that fool you,” Kehayova encouraged. “As long as you put your mind to it, work super hard and practice a whole lot it can be done.”

Kehayova also teaches a few tricks in her hula hoop fitness classes, but it takes a lot more muscle strength to master the 17 foot ring.

Her classes and a look at Getti’s Guinness World Record can be found here.