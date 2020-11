LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman who died in a house fire last week on the eastern edge of the valley has been identified as Sandra Kay Berge.

Berge, 73, was found inside the home on the second floor when firefighters responded to the call on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Berge died of smoke inhalation and burns.

The fire was reported just after 12:15 p.m. in the 6400 block of Jackrabbit Run Ave., just south of the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Hollywood Boulevard.