LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A woman facing robbery and burglary charges is back in police custody Wednesday after she disappeared and didn’t show up for court, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Nicole Waters, 51, was arrested on March 22, after police said she was caught on video stealing items from a business. In the video, she could be heard telling employees, “You will never catch me.”

Police release a photo of a retail theft suspect who was later identified as Nicole Waters. (Credit: LVMPD)

After going before a judge, Waters was released on bail from custody and ordered to return to court on April 24 but she never showed up and a warrant was issued for her arrest, according to court documents.

Metro did thank the public for helping spread the word about Waters missing after she was taken into custody Wednesday around noon. No details about how police found her were released. She will be taken back to Clark County Detention Center.