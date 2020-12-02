Las Vegas woman to compete on Jeopardy Wednesday, Dec. 2

LAS VEGAS (LAS) — Leslie Minot, a grant writer from Las Vegas, Nevada will compete on Jeopardy!, also known as ‘America’s Favorite Quiz Show®’ on Dec. 2. Jeopardy! airs daily on KLAS-TV.

Minot is next in what’s becoming a fairly long line of local contestants. Last month Jamelle Shannon was one of the players on the show and the legend, the myth, known as James Holzhauer, a player who took the show by storm as one of the winningest players came before her.

This is the 37th season of the show in syndication. Jeopardy! averages a weekly audience of 24 million viewers, and it is the top-rated quiz show on television. It has received numerous awards and honors.

The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show, and it received a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.”

The show’s beloved host, Alex Trebek, died last month on No. 8 from stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In memory of Trebek, the show will air 10 of his best episodes the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.

The quiz show will air the last week of original Alex Trebek episodes the week of Jan. 4, 2021. Trebek, who had been the host of the popular show since 1984, continued hosting the game show up until his death.

Ken Jennings, the show’s “Greatest of All Time,” will be the first guest host on Jeopardy! The first episodes with Jennings will air the week of Jan. 11.

