LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 35-year-old Las Vegas woman told police she was on her way to a methadone clinic when a bicyclist rode out in front of her in the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to an arrest report.

Jessica Saitta is now facing the following charges in that bicyclist’s death:

Felony DUI

Felony reckless driving

Failing to stop at a red light

Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to the crash on Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive around 4 a.m. Police said evidence and witness statements indicated Saitta, who was driving a 2019 Nissan Versa, was traveling eastbound on Sahara, ran a red light at Commercial Center, and struck the bicyclist who was crossing Sahara. Saitta then lost control of her car and crashed into the median, overturning the car onto its side.

Deadly crash involving bicyclist on Sahara Ave. and Commercial Center Dr. on Jan. 17, 2023. (KLAS)

The bicyclist, a man who was not identified, was transported to the hospital where he died.

An officer who responded to the crash noticed Saitta smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot watery eyes, and her pupils would not react to light. “I additionally noticed Saitta was mumbling her words and had slow speech while speaking,” he wrote in the report.

Saitta denied having any alcohol but said she does take medications. Further information on any medications was redacted from the arrest report.

Saitta was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Two evidentiary blood samples were taken from Saitta. Those results are pending.

She is due to appear in court on Jan. 23.