Rotesha Battle is accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend after she said he struck her during a fight. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend after she said he hit her during an argument about infidelity, according to an arrest report.

Rotesha Battle, 47, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of her boyfriend of 20 years, identified by police as Darius Stewart.

Police arrived at an apartment complex near Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 8 after Battle called 911 and said she needed help because she stabbed her boyfriend, the report said.

Officers found Stewart inside an apartment bedroom where he died of his injuries. Battle was taken into custody and interviewed by police in the early morning hours of Dec. 9.

Battle told police that she and Stewart lived in the home together and there were several previous domestic battery incidents between them. She said four days before Stewart’s death, he began arguing with her for coming home late from work and accused her of cheating on him, according to the report.

The night of the stabbing, Battle said she came home from work around 10 p.m. and Stewart accused her of cheating on him again. Battle accused him of cheating on her instead because “all she does is go to work,” the report said.

“Without warning, [Stewart] used his hand to strike [Battle] on the left side of her face,” the report said.

Battle said that after Stewart slapped her, she grabbed a knife and held it above her shoulder before Stewart “told her that he was bigger than her and if she hits him, he would take her down like a man,” the report said.

Battle told police that Stewart told her multiple times to “do it” before she closed her eyes and began swinging the knife toward him until she could not feel him in front of her anymore, according to the report.

When Battle opened her eyes, she said she saw Stewart lying on the floor and bleeding before she moved him onto his side and called 911, the report said.

Battle added that she just wanted to scare Stewart off and did not think the knife would go through his sweater, according to the report.

She was being held at the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday when she was expected to make her initial court appearance.

Anyone involved in a violent relationship should seek help immediately. For emergency hotlines, local shelter information, and protection order information, visit this link.