LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman shared her experience with 8 News Now, while she was on a trip to London as the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday.

“I have never experienced,” Anjaneen Simenson recalled. “I have nothing to compare this to.”

Simenson lives here locally but was in London when the news came out of Britain’s longest reigning monarch’s passing. She described the entire country’s shock and sadness, as she went to Buckingham Palace to pay her respects.

“I couldn’t believe it happened while I’m here,” Simenson said. “They started tearing up and sniffles and tears, and then their phones started ringing.”

Here in Las Vegas, dozens, including England native Brett Sullivan, gathered to honor the queen from afar at the Crown & Anchor Pub.

“A very very sad day,” Sullivan said. “And I’ve been talking to friends around the world.”

As a member of the military, he served with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and met, now King Charles III, but calls the queen an irreplaceable symbol.

“Just a great ambassador for our country,” he added. “And she will be sorely missed.”

She is both mourned and remembered in the United Kingdom and all around the world.

“I’m not British, but it’s still the queen,” Simenson concluded. “The queen still died.”

Simenson told 8 News Now the British National Anthem was playing on the radio when the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke in London, and the lyrics quickly changed from ‘God Save the Queen to ‘God Save the King,’ in honor of now King Charles III.