LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman, who operated a tax return preparation business, was sentenced to 15 months in prison after she prepared false tax returns for her clients, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Brenda Eleana Reyna, 38, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of a false tax return and making and subscribing to a false tax return.

According to court documents and admissions made in court, Reyna ran a tax return preparation business called USA Tu Casa Tax Services. She fraudulently claimed deductions and misrepresented to her clients the contents of their returns that she filed on their behalf.

Between the tax years 2015 and 2019, Reyna caused at least $2,750,000 in tax loss to the IRS. She also fraudulently filed tax returns that did not accurately report her income when preparing her own returns.

According to court documents, through tax years 2015 and 2020, Reyna failed to report about $606,663 in net income causing at least $169,866 in tax loss to the IRS.

“Ms. Reyna not only cheated the IRS, but she victimized her clients as well,” Albert Childress, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation said. “She claimed larger refunds on her client’s behalf so that she could steal some of the refund for herself. Tax preparers should take note that if they attempt to defraud the IRS and their clients, they will be caught and held accountable.”

Reyna was sentenced to 15 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.