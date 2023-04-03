LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman was sentenced to 65 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiring with others to distribute methamphetamine.

Adeline Coronel, 31, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced in April, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents stated that Coronel conspired with her co-defendant Melinda Rodriguez and others to sell and possess with the intent to sell 2.1 kilograms of meth.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also stated that Coronel arranged and negotiated the sale of drugs, and on one occasion she drove from California to Las Vegas to sell about three pounds of meth.

She also admitted to working with individuals in Mexico to smuggle the drugs into the U.S.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, methamphetamine and she was sentenced to 96 months in prison.

Those with information about a potential violation of controlled substances laws and regulations, including the growing, manufacture, distribution, or trafficking of controlled substances, can submit a tip by contacting the DEA.