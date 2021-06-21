Las Vegas woman sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in prison for filing false tax returns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas tax preparer was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison for filing false tax returns over a seven year period.

Anita Edoria Santa Ana, 61, pleaded guilty in March to one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey also sentenced Santa Ana to a year of supervised release.

Santa Ana cost the government $2.9 million in lost tax revenues from 2012 to 2018, according to the IRS.

Santa Ana operated tax preparation businesses under the names Santana Tax Service and Silver Income Tax LLC.

According to the IRS, she falsified clients’ tax returns by claiming deductions and exemptions to which her clients were not entitled, including false charitable donations, false unreimbursed business expenses, false moving expenses, and false capital loss carryover deductions.

Those clients are still reponsible for paying the taxes, the IRS said.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Childress of IRS CI made the announcement.

This case was investigated by IRS CI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Oliva prosecuted the case.