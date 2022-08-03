LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman has learned her fate following the 2021 murder of her husband, who police say was killed while a friend listened over a live chat session.

On May 23, Emily Ikuta entered an Alford plea more than a year after being charged with open murder in connection to 36-year-old Jourell Ng.

He was shot to death at his southwest valley home while the live chat session was still active on his computer, police said.

The person he was chatting with heard what was going on in the background as Ng died.

When Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived on the scene, Ikuta told police she returned from walking the dog and found Ng on the floor with a gun next to him, and she had called 911.

Police said they later found surveillance video from a nearby Ring camera that conflicted with her claim that she had been out walking her dog.

In May, Ikuta made the decision to plead guilty by way of the Alford decision for second-degree murder, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Ikuta to 10 to 25 years in Ng’s death.