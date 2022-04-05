LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to prison for submitting false claims in a Medicaid fraud case.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Jessica Celeste Brown, 33, of Las Vegas to 18 – 48 months in prison.

The fraud case also names Brown as failing to maintain adequate records to substantiate claims submitted to Nevada Medicaid. The incidents occurred between October 2017 to February 2018.

The investigation revealed that Brown and her co-defendant, Shonna Nicole Marshall created a ghost company for the sole purpose of fleecing as much money as possible as quickly as possible.

In February, Marshall was sentenced in another case for committing 27 felony counts of Medicaid fraud and money laundering using a similar scheme where she formed a ghost company solely to fraudulently bill Medicaid.

Marshall is currently imprisoned for her repeated efforts to defraud Nevada Medicaid.

Along with the prison sentence, Brown is also being placed on probation and is ordered to pay more than $150,000 in restitution, penalties, and costs. She is also prohibited from employment with any Medicaid-contracted companies.