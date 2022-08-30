LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman who was charged in a West Virginia lottery scam case that took advantage of an elderly victim was sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Shelly Anne Leipham, 65, was found guilty by a jury in April of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering.

According to the Department of Justice, Leipham called an elderly victim living in Harrison County, West Virginia, and claimed the victim won one million dollars. Leipham defrauded the victim of nearly $25,000 by directing the victim to send that amount to her over the course of a two-year period by mail and wire.

“Leipham badgered and manipulated her elderly victims by calling them over and over again, disregarded the hardships they were experiencing while she was exploiting them, repeatedly lied to them, and accepted no responsibility for her conduct,” said U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld. “The lengthy prison term imposed today was necessary in order to address her callous conduct.”

On top of the seven-year sentence, Leipham was ordered to pay a money judgment of $336,402.

Leipham was facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the wire fraud and mail fraud counts along with 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000 for each of the money laundering counts.