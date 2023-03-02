LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman whose 5-year-old daughter was found dead and locked in a bedroom without air conditioning was sentenced Thursday morning to a maximum of 25 years in prison.

According to court documents, Kemaya Taylor, 25, agreed to a plea deal in Jan. 2023 to plead guilty but mentally ill to charges of second-degree murder and child abuse, for the death of one daughter and the abuse of another.

Taylor was arrested in June 2021 after police discovered her two children, who were 5 and 2 years old, locked in a bedroom with the temperature registering at 101 degrees. Police were called to the home by a friend of Taylor’s who was worried about Taylor’s strange behavior. When police found the girls, the 5-year-old was unresponsive and pronounced dead by medical personnel. The younger daughter was taken by Child Protective Services.

Prosecutors and the defense recommended that the judge sentence Taylor to between 10 to 25 years in prison. Taylor is also required to under mental health treatment while in prison.